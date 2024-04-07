Legacy Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 100,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

