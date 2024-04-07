Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 286.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

