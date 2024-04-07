Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 180,789 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

