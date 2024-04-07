JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Target Price to $21.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $109,417 in the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 179.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

