JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,786 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

