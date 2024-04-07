iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

