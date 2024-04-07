iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average of $473.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

