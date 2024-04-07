Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $503.04

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 503.04 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 538.50 ($6.76). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 537.50 ($6.75), with a volume of 425,567 shares traded.

Investec Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 503.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

