International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $69.08 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Clorox worth $69,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

