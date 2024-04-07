International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.