Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $1,880,058.72 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,880,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,953,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,019,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $36.96 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -739.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

