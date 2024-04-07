Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $616,440.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RH Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RH opened at $278.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.17.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at about $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $10,112,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.