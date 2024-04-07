Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.