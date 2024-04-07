Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hut 8 stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

