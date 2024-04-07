Head-To-Head Survey: L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iberdrola pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $29.88 billion 3.58 $3.33 billion N/A N/A Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.47 $5.20 billion $3.11 15.73

Analyst Recommendations

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than L’Air Liquide.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for L’Air Liquide and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iberdrola 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 9.74% 8.02% 3.20%

Summary

Iberdrola beats L’Air Liquide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

