HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Stock Down 0.7 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 511,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,730,131.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,730,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,907,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,090. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.