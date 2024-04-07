HC Wainwright Comments on BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for BlackSky Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 143,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.