Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

