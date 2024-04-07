Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 2.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.