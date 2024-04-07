Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $134.41 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

