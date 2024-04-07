FY2024 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 31.49%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

ADN stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

