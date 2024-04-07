Fulton Bank N.A. Has $737,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

