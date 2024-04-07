Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $431.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.46 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

