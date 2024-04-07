Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,257,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $266,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,468,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $160,160,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.