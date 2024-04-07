Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $277.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average is $260.26. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

