Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 396,388 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

