Edison Inv. Res Comments on Information Services Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst N. Davies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISV

Information Services Price Performance

Information Services stock opened at C$27.92 on Friday. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Insider Activity at Information Services

In related news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.