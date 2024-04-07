E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.91 ($12.81) and traded as high as €12.75 ($13.71). E.On shares last traded at €12.62 ($13.56), with a volume of 3,930,438 shares changing hands.

E.On Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.92.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.