E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.91 ($12.81) and traded as high as €12.75 ($13.71). E.On shares last traded at €12.62 ($13.56), with a volume of 3,930,438 shares changing hands.
E.On Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.92.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
