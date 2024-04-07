Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOL

Dollarama Trading Up 3.7 %

Dollarama Company Profile

Shares of DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.77. The firm has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.