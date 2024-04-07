Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$115.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

