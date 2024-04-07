Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.