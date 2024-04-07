Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Shares of DECK opened at $879.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $882.51 and its 200-day moving average is $714.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

