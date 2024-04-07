DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 349 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,500,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $246.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

