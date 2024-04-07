CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CSGP opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

