Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $751,553.55 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.1 %

NET opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare



Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

