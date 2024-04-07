China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,832 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

