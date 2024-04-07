China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

