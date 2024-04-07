Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 232 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

RSG opened at $188.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

