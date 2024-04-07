Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.