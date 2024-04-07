Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,021 shares of company stock worth $8,372,542. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.