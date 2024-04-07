Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.