Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$74.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.81.

TSE:CM opened at C$67.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.08. The firm has a market cap of C$63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8850458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

