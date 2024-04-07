Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$59.21 and last traded at C$60.09. Approximately 15,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.87.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.96.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

