Brokers Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

