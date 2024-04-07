Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $67.11

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,919,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after buying an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,189,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

