Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $10.43

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

