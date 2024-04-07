Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $44.43

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBLY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

MBLY stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.55, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

