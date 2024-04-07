Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 2,027 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,922 shares of company stock worth $6,903,154. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

INGR opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

