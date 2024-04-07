Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $461.57

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.57 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.53). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.53), with a volume of 55,181 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £424.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 523.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

