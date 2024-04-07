BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter.

CII opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

